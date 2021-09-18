Channelise 'frustration and anger' towards performance: Ramiz Raja's message to Pakistan cricketers

Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja wants the Pakistan team to channelise "frustration and anger" towards their performance ahead of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand decided to end the tour against Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert. Ramiz penned a heartfelt post for Pakistan cricket and fans and said the country has the confidence to create world-class players while playing domestic cricket.

"It is a shared pain and whatever happened is not right for Pakistani cricket. We were expecting something else. But the point is we have experienced such situations in the past and we have always moved forward. We have a lot of resilience and strength, and that is because of the fans and the Pakistan cricket team," Ramiz said in a video posted on Pakistan Cricket Twitter.

"Pakistan cricket is in some sort of pressure but trust me we will overcome this. Even if we don't manage to overcome it, we have enough confidence that we can create a world-class team while playing at a domestic level.

"So my message for fans is that you must keep supporting the Pakistan cricket team. My message to Pakistan team is to release your frustration and anger by channelling it towards your performance," he added.

New Zealand was slated to play their first match on Pakistan soil since 2003. The side was to play the hosts on Friday in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.

Ramiz said Pakistan cricket has to remain strong and move forward rather than being disappointed.

"Because this is the right way to do it. When you will become the best team in the world, everyone will want to play against you. So I want us to learn from this, move forward and keep strong. There is no need to be disappointed," said Ramiz.

"But we will do whatever we can and you will soon get to hear good news and results," he added.

After abandoning the tour, NZC said it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

( With inputs from ANI )

