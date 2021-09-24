Chennai opt to bowl, Tim David makes his IPL debut for Bangalore

Chennai opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah in a all important clash. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli handed Tim David his debut. Toss was delayed by ½ hour due to a Sharjah sandstorm. here were 220 sixes hit last year (at Sharjah) However, this wicket is patchy. At the toss, Virat Kohli said,The wicket looks nice and hard. Don't think it'll change a lot. A few more runs would be nice. It's a wake-up call, you still have to come out here and gain momentum again. We have brought in Navdeep Saini for Sachin Baby. We needed more pace in the middle overs. Kyle Jamieson misses out and Tim David replaces him. He makes his debut for RCB, he's a power player in the lower middle-order, plays spin well and he's a strong lad.

Dhoni said, We'll bowl first. There are a few wet patches, but it has dried out slightly. It's a small ground and there was dew the last time we played. Same team. It was an incredible team effort. To reach around 160, it was a special performance by the bat. The bowlers needed to get into action and we kept getting wickets. We played really well to get back in. He (Gaekwad) has been incredible, he plays authentic cricket shots. I just hope he keeps doing the same. A loss for RCB will dent their playoff hopes and for CSK its a golden chance to climb the top of the table.

