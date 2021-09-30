Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, against resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah. Dwayne Bravo replaced Sam Curran in CSK's XI while SRH have gone into the game unchanged. SRH ended their five-match losing streak against Royals in a inspired performance.

When these two sides met earlier in the competition, MSD's men came out triumphant as they chased down SRH's 171 comfortably with both the CSK openers notching up half-centuries. Chennai, the only unbeaten team in the UAE leg, have a settled line-up. While a win tonight will confirm a spot in the play-offs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis made merry when these two sides faced off earlier.