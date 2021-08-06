Chennai Super Kings to leave for Dubai by August 14 for second leg of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings is expected to leave for the United Arab Emirates by August 14 for the remainder of the Indian Premier League. Speaking to Sportstar, CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan said, "We are finalising on the exact date, but it would be either on August 13 or 14th. Whoever is available will travel together. "The CSK CEO, however, confirmed that there will be no camps in Chennai before flying out to Dubai. Last year, before leaving for the UAE, the Super Kings had conducted a three-day camp at the Chepauk under the guidance of captain Dhoni. Punjab Kings has decided to leave on August 29. The franchise CEO, Satish Menon, confirmed that the team will be based in a plush hotel in Dubai.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the remainder of the VIVO IPL 2021 which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days. The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on 24th September when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi. There will be 7 double headers (5 matches already played in India – total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST (2:00PM Gulf Standard Time). All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST (6:00PM Gulf Standard Time).