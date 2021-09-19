Chennai Super Kings win toss opt to bat, no Rohit, Hardik for Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat after winning the toss in the second phase of the IPL 2021 in UAE. No Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians in today's game. Anmolpreet Singh makes his debut for the Blue Brigade. Chennai Super Kings will miss the services of Sam Curran. Although, good news for them is that Faf du Plessis is available. Jasprit Bumrah is playing his 100th match for the Mumbai Indians today.

Speaking at the toss, stand in captain Pollard said, We weren't so sure, so happy that I lost the toss. Rohit is okay, he'll be fine sooner rather than later, I'm just the captain for today. We started a couple of months back, and we were just starting to build the momentum with a couple of wins. Rohit misses out, Hardik is not playing as well. Anmolpreet makes his debut, that's about it, all others are regular players. Dhoni on the other hand said, I can't say if it's a good break or not. Once tournament starts, you get into some sort of rhythm but this season it's new and maybe us cricketers will start loving it. Seven games, then a break, and seven more. It comes down to how you play on that day in the shortest form. We'll try to do the basics right and focus on the process.

