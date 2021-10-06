Confirmed! David Warner to open in T20 World Cup for Australia with Aaron Finch

Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch has confirmed David Warner will open the batting alongside him for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which is set to begin on October 17. Warner lost the SRH captaincy and his spot earlier in the season but was included when the tournament resumed in the UAE last month, only to get dropped again following scores of 0 and 2. Apart from that, he hasn't featured for Australia in the shortest format in over a year and opted out of the recent tours to West Indies and Bangladesh. "Yep, absolutely," Finch said ahead of Australia's departure when asked if Warner would open alongside him in the T20 World Cup. "He's one of the best players to ever play the game for Australia. I've got no doubt that his preparation, while he would love to be playing for Hyderabad no doubt, I know that he's still training away. He'll be good to go."

Aaron Finch will also make a comeback to the team after missing the T20I series against Bangladesh due to a knee injury. There was also doubt whether he would recover in time to play two warm-up games against New Zealand and India but the right-hand batter is optimistic of getting fit before both the matches. “ Over the last couple of weeks my recovery has progressed really well so it’s looking more and more likely that I’ll be fit and ready to go for them,” Finch said. “And just in terms of the intensity that I’ve been able to train, the amount of accelerations decelerations putting load through my knee, that’s all really positive. So, yeah, I’ve got no issues.” Finch concluded by saying that he had a good training session with regards to fielding and batting. Later he spoke to the surgeon too and he is also happy about the progress he has made. “I had probably my biggest session in terms of fielding, changing direction, and all that stuff with batting involved as well so that’s gone as well as it could be. I had a meeting with the surgeon yesterday and he was really happy with where it’s at,” he concluded. Australia named a strong 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, recalling paceman Pat Cummins and leading batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner for the global tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

