COVID-19: Shane Warne self-isolating after testing positive

London [UK], August 1 : London Spirit's head coach Shane Warne and an unnamed member of the team management have gone into isolation after returning positive Covid-19 tests as per a report in ESPNcricinfo. As per the report, Warne felt unwell on Sunday morning ahead of Spirit's game against Southern Brave in the Hundred at Lord's. A lateral flow test was positive and he is now awaiting the result of a PCR test. As yet, none of the Spirit playing squad has been affected. Earlier, Andy Flower -- head coach of the Trent Rockets -- returned a positive test last weekend and had to miss his side's games. The Indian team currently in the UK for the five-match Test series also faced a few COVID-19 scares as one of the batsmen had tested positive just after the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant tested positive during the team's 20-day break after the WTC final. Pant though has recovered completely and even joined the team as Virat Kohli and boys gear up for the opening game from Wednesday at Trent Bridge. With Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan out with injury, the national selectors decided to draft in Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav for the Test series. But they are set to first undergo quarantine in the UK and only then will be allowed to join the Indian squad.

( With inputs from ANI )

