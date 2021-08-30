CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis player out of tournament for bubble breach

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis), Aug 30 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player Mikyle Louis has been taken out from the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for breaching bio-bubble protocols. The organisers said on Monday that the 21-year-old, who left the bio-bubble without permission, will take no further part in the tournament.

"The tournament bubble will be maintained for the entire duration of the tournament and no one from outside the bubble will be allowed in at any of the bubble locations. Conversely, no one from inside the bubble will be allowed out of the main bubble areas. Persons who break these rules will be expelled from the tournament - no exceptions," state the protocols for the tournament.

Louis left the hotel after learning about tragic news related to one of his friends. The ongoing league is being played under a bio-bubble in St Kitts and Nevis for the safety of players and support staff against COVID-19. He had represented West Indies at the U-19 level in 2017 and was yet to make his debut in the tournament.

"Following the receipt of some tragic news about a close friend, the player took the unfortunate and ill-advised decision to leave the hotel bubble without permission. While the league is sympathetic about the circumstances which led to the player's decision, it cannot allow the integrity of its Covid-secure bubble to be compromised," said tournament operations director Michael Hall in a press release.

The ongoing season of the CPL began on August 26 and ends on September 15. This edition of CPL is open to crowds at 50 per cent attendance. Currently, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are on top of the table with six points after winning all three matches so far.

