CSK beat Mumbai in first match of UAE leg

By IANS | Published: September 19, 2021 11:36 PM2021-09-19T23:36:03+5:302021-09-19T23:55:06+5:30

Dubai, Sep 19 Chennai Super Kings start the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 on a rousing note, ...

CSK beat Mumbai in first match of UAE leg | CSK beat Mumbai in first match of UAE leg

CSK beat Mumbai in first match of UAE leg

Next

Dubai, Sep 19 Chennai Super Kings start the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 on a rousing note, beating Mumbai Ind by 20 runs here on Sunday.

After setting a fighting total of 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks mainly to Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 not out), Chennai came back strongly as they restricted the Mumbai Ind to 136/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 156/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Dwayne Bravo 23, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) beat Mumbai Ind 136/8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 50 not out; Bravo 3/25, Deepak Chahar 2/19) by 20 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :chennaiipldubaiChennai Super KingsRavindra JadejaState principalChennai super kings cskChennai superRuturaj GaikwadChennai super king