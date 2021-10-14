Dave Houghton appointed Zimbabwe cricket's coaching director

Zimbabwe Cricket have appointed former batsman Dave Houghton in the position of Coaching Manager on the board. In his role, Houghton will be responsible for "the development and implementation of coaching programmes across all formats and levels as well as design and run special cricket camps, with the ultimate aim being to help coaches to get the best out of players. "This isn't the first time Houghton has assumed the role of ZC's coaching manager, having been brought on in a similar role back in 2009. He was also head coach of the men's national side in the late 90s, and was at the helm during their memorable run to the Super Six stage of the 1999 World Cup in England, following memorable group-stage wins over India and South Africa.



Majority of Houghton's coaching experience has come in county cricket. He stepped down as Derbyshire's director of cricket last month, having spent three years in the role. He had served as the team's director of cricket in an earlier term from 2004 to 2007, and was their batting coach from 2011 to 2013. He has also had spells on the coaching staff at Worcestershire, Somerset and Middlesex.The 64-year-old Houghton is one of Zimbabwe's greatest batters. He captained Zimbabwe in their inaugural Test against India in 1992, and scored a century on debut. It was the first of four that he made in 22 Test matches, scoring 1464 runs in total at an average of 43.05. His 266 against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in 1994 remains Zimbabwe's highest individual Test score.Houghton also scored 1530 ODI runs at 26.37, and reserved his best performance for the biggest stage, scoring an outstanding 137-ball 142 in a World Cup match against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 1987.

