Dawid Malan withdraws from IPL 2021, Punjab Kings name Aiden Markram as replacement

Punjab Kings have signed South Africa star Aiden Markram for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as replacement for Dawid Malan who is taking some time off to be with his family before the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Malan, along with a couple of other England players have opted out of travelling to the UAE for the T20 tournament.



This will be Markram's first stint in the IPL, after having gone unsold in the previous auctions. In the one outing that Malan got for the Punjab Kings, he batted at No.4 behind Prabhsimran Singh, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. Markram, though, has predominantly featured in the shortest format as an opener - playing as one in six of his 12 T20I innings. In those innings, Markram has scored 405 runs - including four fifties - at a strike rate of 150.

