De Kock, Miller, Ngidi to miss South Africa's Sri Lanka tour

Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi will miss South Africa's ODI series in Sri Lanka next month, but are expected to return for the T20Is that follow. Dwaine Pretorius returns to both squads after missing South Africa's winter tours as he recovered from Covid-19.Quinton de Kock has been rested for the ODIs, which David Miller will miss with a hamstring injury. Lungi Ngidi is also out because of what CSA described in a release on Thursday as "personal reasons".

South Africa play three ODIs and three T20Is in Colombo between September 2 and 14.

Junior Dala is the only new face in the ODI squad. Sisanda Magala, who limped home from the ODI series in the Caribbean in June with an ankle injury, is also in the T20I mix. Despite the presence of all of their stars in the ODIs against the Irish, South Africa lost one of the three games. Another was washed out. That left Temba Bavuma's team in 10th place in the World Cup Super League standings. The top seven sides in March 2023 will earn places at that year's World Cup, along with hosts India. Another two teams will come through a qualifying tournament.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams