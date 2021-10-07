Deepak Chahar proposes to his girlfriend at stands after match against Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar proposes to his girlfriend in the stands after the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).During the game, the pace bowler was seen going down on his knees to propose the love of his life and she said ‘Yes,’ without much delay with the people around applauding the couple. While Deepak Chahar made his day the best off the field, CSK didn’t have a great time in the middle. The going was tough for them right from the word go with the bat.

Ruturaj Gaikwad got out early while the other batters struggled for them as well. However, Faf du Plessis was the man for them who shone with the bat. He scored a brilliant 76 off just 55 deliveries to help CSK get to 134 runs in their 20 overs. Punjab Kings rode on a solid KL Rahul knock and an all-round bowling effort to register a convincing 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings to keep playoff hopes technically alive. Chasing 135 for the win, Rahul remained unbeaten on 98 and single-handedly helped Punjab Kings gun down the target in the 13th over. For Punjab, leggie Ravi Bishnoi impressed in a spell of 4-0-25-1 which included the scalp of CSK captain MS Dhoni, while Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Chris Jordan (2/20) did a good job for Punjab.

