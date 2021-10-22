Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Enter Bidding War for new IPL 2022 team: Report

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature 10 teams. Regarding IPL 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier announced that two more teams would be participating in the tournament. The process is underway and according to reports, bids for the two new teams will be held in Dubai on October 25.

Many big entrepreneurs, Bollywood stars and companies are keen to field their new team in the IPL. Now it has also come to light which cities' teams can be seen in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, the names of Ahmedabad and Lucknow are coming up for the new teams for IPL 2022, sources close to the IPL team bidding process said.

Bids for IPL 2022 will be held in Dubai on Monday, October 25. It is said that many business giants from all over the world will be participating in this. It is learned that Adani Group, a well-known Indian multinational company, has bid for the team from Ahmedabad. Also, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are said to be bidding for new IPL teams. The two top bidders will own two new franchises in the prestigious competition.

According to the report, the BCCI expects around Rs 7,000 to 10,000 crore from the bidders. The BCCI has set a base price of Rs 2,000 crore for the new teams. Also, the BCCI allowed companies with an annual turnover of Rs 3,000 crore to bid for new teams. The BCCI had extended the deadline for bidders till Wednesday, October 20.

Among the bidders for the two new teams are several veterans. In addition to this, it is also coming to light that Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can also bid for new teams in the IPL, as the BCCI has allowed, more than one person can also form a team. Meanwhile, the BCCI had selected Dharamsala, Guwahati, Ranchi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Cuttack for the two new franchises in IPL 2022.