Delhi bowlers restrict Hyderabad to a modest 134 after 20 overs

Sunrisers who had a dismal first IPL in India once again floundered with the bat, as the 2016 champions were restricted to 134 after 20 overs. It all started with David Warner's dismissal who was back in the pavillion in the third ball of the innings. Williamson was scratchy during his stay in the middle, dropped twice and then holing out.

Manish Pandey couldn't make his start count, so did Jason Holder.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were the most impressive ones for DC. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in match no. 33 of Indian Premier League. SRH need a win badly in this match to keep any hope of IPL glory alive for the season, as they sit right at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win from seven games. Meanwhile, a win for Delhi Capitals will see them climb at top of the table, thereby consolidating their position for the playoff spot.