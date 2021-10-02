Delhi bowlers wreck havoc as they restrict Mumbai's famed batting lineup to 129

A disciplined bowlers by Delhi led by Avesh Khan has helped them restrict Mumbai's famed batting lineup to a average score. Having put in to bat first by Pant, Mumbai lost an early wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma as the MI skipper was dismissed by Avesh Khan within the powerplay itself. Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav got starts, but Axar Patel got rid of both of them and hence Mumbai Indians were deprived of any kind of momentum.

Nortje bowled a quality wicket-maiden that included Pollard's priced scalp. Earlier, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl.Delhi Capitals had last suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Mumbai Indians registered a win over Punjab Kings. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is at the second spot in the points table while Mumbai Indians is sixth. A win for Delhi will give them a spot at the playoffs and loss for Mumbai can cause them a spot in the top four.

