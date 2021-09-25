Delhi Capitals aim to seal playoff spot against resurgent Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will aim for a second successive victory against Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals in the 36th game of the cash rich IPL 2021. The wicket in Abu Dhabi is relatively slower and DC's pack hunters - Rabada and Nortje - perhaps have to vary their pace a little more. RR escaped with a narrow win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) by just two runs. A win for the Royals will change the points table upside down as Sanju Samson side will climb to third spot.

They are currently placed fifth in the points table with four wins and four losses in eight games so far. Delhi Capitals inspite of their consistent run are sweating over the fitness of Marcus Stoinis who pulled up a hamstring while bowling his second over against PBKS and is a doubt for the all important clash. In the game versus SRH, Dhawan became the third player to aggregate 400+ runs in six or more consecutive seasons after Suresh Raina (2008-14) and David Warner (2013-20). The Royals have managed to start on the right note and it will be interesting to watch if they manage to continue the same against Rishabh Pant’s side who will be flying high on confidence after securing a huge 8 wickets win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture of the UAE leg.