Delhi Capitals opt to bowl, against inconsistent Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. If MI & CSK win their respective matches today, CSK will be assured of a top two finish as only one of RCB/DC will be able to reach 20 points. Delhi Capitals' four-match winning streak came to a halt in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite losing all their four encounters against Mumbai Indians last season, Delhi Capitals have been fairly strong competition for the defending champions, winning 13 of the 29 contests between the two sides.



In the first match at Sharjah this season, CSK comfortably chased down 156. Mumbai Indians have been the worst performing side in the death overs this season. They have lost the most wickets (38), have the lowest average (11.58) and lowest run rate (8.68) in this phase. The pitch in Sharjah has been a bit more on the slower side this year. However, the players must take up the challenge of batting on difficult pitches, where it's tough to score runs. The team which accepts the challenge of scoring runs on a difficult pitch will win.