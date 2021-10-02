Delhi Capitals qualify for playoffs, as Mumbai slump to yet another defeat

Mumbai Indians failed to execute their plans in the second innings as Delhi Capitals sealed a playoff spot for IPL 2021.Spinner Axar Patel and pacer Avesh Khan picked three wickets apiece as Delhi Capitals (DC) restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to just 129/8.For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock scored 33 and 19 runs respectively. Shreyas Iyer was the hero for Delhi Capitals as the Mumbai batsman kept his calm on a tricky surface. In the end it was R. Ashwin who sealed the deal with a huge six off Krunal Pandya.

After being put in to bat first, Mumbai India had a disastrous start as Avesh Khan got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma (7). MI skipper got beaten by the raw pace of Khan and mistimed his pull shot, diving catch to Rabada at third man.Suryakumar Yadav, who came to bat at No 3, got off the mark in style. He got outside the line of Ashwin's delivery and swept the Indian spinner over deep square leg for six. Thereafter, both Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar took Mumbai to 35/1 by the end of the powerplay. However, soon after the powerplay, DC captain brought Axar Patel into the attack and the left-arm spinner gave his team the much-needed breakthrough in his very first over. De Kock (19 off 18) went for a drive over cover but ended up slicing the ball to Nortje at backward point. Saurabh Tiwari then joined Surya in the middle and they kept the scoreboard ticking. But, Axar struck again and dismissed Yadav in the 11th over.