Delhi reach top of the table, thrash struggling Sunrisers by 8 wickets

Delhi Capitals maintained their consistent run in IPL 2021, as last year's finalists emerged victorious over struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad. After the loss of Shaw in the chase, Dhawan set things up stably, before Pant and Iyer completed the formalities. In the end Capitals registered a convincing win with 13 balls to spare to go top of the table.

The Sunrisers had a torrid start when the lost David Warner in the third ball of the innings, followed by Wriddhiman Saha in the 5th over. Kane Williamson also could not muster anything much as he departed in the 10th over after surviving three dropped catches. Abdul Samad and Rashid Khan tried to steady the ship with 28 and 22 respectively. Kagiso Rabada took 3 for 37 and Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel got 2 each to restrict the Sunrisers to 134. . The Sunrisers desperately need to get things in order as their playoff spot looks in jeopardy.