Delhi U-19 cricket selector, thrashed with slippers by a female, shocking video goes viral!

Delhi district cricket under 19 selector Pradeep Chawla has landed in trouble after a video of him being hit with slippers by a lady went viral. In the video Mr Chawla is seen holding a stick and he gets ruthlessly bashed up by a woman with slippers. Meanwhile, another leady is spotted shouting at him. When quizzed about the issue, Chawla retorted that it is a personal matter and the situation is know under control.

Speculations were rife that it was funny Tik tok video which was wrongly interpreted but the clip has created flutter within the Delhi cricket circle. A DDCA official said that if such people are selectors, then what will be the effect on the children. It is learned that Pradeep's uncle Rajinder Singh Dara is also in the under-19 selection committee. This may be the only case where uncles and nephews are selecting a team together in a selection committee. An official considered it a violation of the recommendations to the Lodha Committee. The video came late at night so DDCA president Rohan Jaitley could not be reached for comment. It is learned that Pradeep has also played cricket for Delhi in 24 first-class and 13 List-A matches.