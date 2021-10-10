Dhoni powers Chennai Super Kings to IPL 2021 finals in 1st Qualifier

3 time champions, Chennai Super Kings reached their 9th IPL final after Dhoni the finisher came to the fore in the all important clash. 13 were needed in the last over and Dhoni smacked 3 fours in the Tom Curran over. CSK's biggest success stories this season - a solid opening stand. In the first innings,

Delhi Capitals, by the end of the Powerplay, reached 51-2, courtesy of a flurry of boundaries unleashed by Prithvi Shaw. For CSK, Josh Hazlewood bagged the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Shreyas Iyer (1). Eventually, Shaw raced to a blistering 50 before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja on 60 off 34 balls. At the other end, Moeen Ali got the wicket of Axar Patel on 10. The Delhi Capitals got to 128/4 after 17 overs, courtesy of a 49-run stand between Shimron Hetmyer and skipper Rishabh Pant.