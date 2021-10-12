Dhoni will not charge any honorarium for mentoring team in T20 WC: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will not take any fees from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for mentoring the Virat Kohli-led team in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Secretary Jay Shah said on Tuesday.

"MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup," Shah told ANI.

Team India will start the campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor