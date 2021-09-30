Did Rahane, Pujara and Ashiwn complain about Kohli? BCCI reveals the exact truth

Virat Kohli's captaincy has been shrouded in controversy ever since Team India lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lords. Speculations were rife senior players were unhappy with Kohli's attitude in the dressing room. It was reported that few of them even compalined to the BCCI top bosses against Kohli. Now, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has denied all the media reports of players complaining about Virat Kohli’s captaincy saying that no player has made any complaint about Virat Kohli to the BCCI. He further added that the media must stop writing such false reports as such reporting harms Indian cricket. It was said that Indian cricketers called BCCI secretary Jay Shah to complain about Kohli’s captaincy and the BCCI decided to act accordingly and take the decision.

According to reports, the players who complained to the BCCI were Ajinkya Rahane. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin. The treasurer of the Indian cricket board, Arun Dhumal has denied all these news. “The media must stop writing this rubbish. Let me say this on the record that no Indian cricketer has made any complaint to the BCCI – written or verbal. The BCCI can’t keep answering every false report that keeps appearing. Who said that?” said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, reported TOI.Earlier on September 16, Virat Kohli had tweeted that he would resign from the captaincy post T20 World Cup 2021. The cricketer said that he needs to manage the workload of leading the side in three formats and need space to captain the ODI and Test team. Regarding the decision, some reports suggested that the BCCI had a role in Kohli resigning from the post. Arun Dhumal has cleared the air around the issue clarifying that the BCCI is not involved in the Kohli’s decision to quit from T20 captaincy. After the announcement of resignation from the T20 format by Kohli, various reports suggested that Kohli had gone to the selectors and asked them to remove Rohit Sharma as vice captain of the team. On September 28, some reports claimed that two senior cricketers Chesteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane complained to BCCI secretary Jay Shah about Kohli. Sharing his views on these developments Dhumal has said that media should not concoct stories and present them without verifying.