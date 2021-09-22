Domninant Delhi Capitals resume IPL campaigns against inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rishabh Pant-led side ended the first half of the IPL with a bang and the men in blue will aim to continue from where they left off in April. Capitals have received a big boost post the arrival of their former skipper Shreyas Iyer.With Iyer returning to their line-up, the Capitals might be tempted to play the extra fast bowler in Anrich Nortje, who teamed up so well with Kagiso Rabada during their run to the final last season in the UAE. This would mean leaving out one of their overseas batters, most likely Steven Smith.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers, have had a dismal start to their campaign so far which has been further affected by the absence of Bairstow. The 2016 champions have roped in Sherfane Rutherford as Bairstow's replacement. . It remains to be seen how he will fit into the Sunrisers' team combination but they could use someone like him to bolster their middle order.. Their captain David Warner was replaced - and dropped - halfway through the first leg as a result of his waning form. They fielded 21 players in the first half of IPL 2021, and none of their quicks played all seven matches. For Sunrisers, a win would boost their confidence and help them stay afloat in the tournament. Their bowlers, led by spin sensation Rashid Khan, also will have to put up a disciplined show to contain the Delhi batters at the Dubai International Stadium. Iyer, who is making a comeback after recovering from shoulder injury that he sustained in March, would also be keen to start the tournament well.