"Don’t confuse me": Kohli yelled at one of the coaches at nets - Reports

After Team India skipper, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from India's T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup in UAE, a lot has been said about the RCB captain in the media. There have been a lot of reports of things not being very cozy inside the dressing room and if the recent reports are to believed, things escalated after India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final loss to New Zealand. According to a report in CricTracker, Kohli began losing his control in the dressing room. The report suggests that one senior cricketer in the side communicated to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah about the same. The sources, while speaking to The Telegraph India, stated that several players are not happy with the captain’s attitude. “Kohli is losing control. He has lost respect and some of the players are not liking his attitude. He is no more an inspirational leader and he doesn’t earn the players’ respect. Some of them have reached their limits when it comes to dealing with him,” the sources said.

Virat Kohli also shot back at one of the coaches in the nets after he suggested a few things about his batting. Recently, one of the coaches offered some suggestions at nets but the captain shot back saying ‘don’t confuse me’. He’s just failed to handle it and it’s showing in his aggressive behaviour,” the sources further added. Kohli is currently in the UAE gearing up for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be keen on gaining some form with the bat ahead of the T20 World Cup which will be his last assignment as the T20I captain. Kohli said he needs space to fully lead ODI and Test teams and has had prolonged discussions with Rohit, team management, and the BCCI regarding this matter. Sharing the news on his social media, Kohli wrote, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win". He added, "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. He concluded by saying, "Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. India last won the ICC Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni-led the Men In Blue to glory at the Champions Trophy.



