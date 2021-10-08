Don't want to be in a team that plays against India with Chahal in it, says Swann

Former English cricketer Graeme Swann has praised Yuzvendra Chahal as the latter has been in top form in the second leg of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE.

Notbaly, the Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner wasn't included in India's T20 World Cup squad when national selectors picked the team for the upcoming showpiece event to be hosted by the BCCI in UAE and Oman.

"Yuzi Chahal has bowled beautifully since RCB has been back in the UAE -- the IPL has been back in the UAE. He's picked up his performances, he's shrugged off the fact that he's been left out of the Indian team for the World Cup and thank the lord that he is because I don't want to be in an English team that plays against India with Yuzi Chahal in it," Swann said on Select Dugout.

Chahal who is currently with RCB in the UAE has played a crucial role with the franchise qualifying for the playoffs. The leg spinners named in the Team India roster for the T20 World Cup are Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

In the ongoing IPL 2021 season, Chahal has taken 15 wickets in 13 games and is RCB's second-highest wicket-taker behind Harshal Patel.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. Team India will begin their campaign on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

