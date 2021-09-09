Doubts emerge over 5th Test after positive case; ECB, BCCI meet

London, Sep 9 The Indian cricket board and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in a meeting to discuss whether the fifth and final Test should go ahead after one more member of the Indian support staff assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The official result of the test is yet to be issued by the Indian board.

"The ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are involved in a meeting at the moment," confirmed a BCCI source to on Thursday evening, the eve of the Test.

The meeting, the source added, is being held to discuss whether it is feasible to host the fifth and final Test due to the emergence of the latest Covid-19 positive.

This comes days after members of the coaching staff head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had tested positive for Covid-19 and were sent into isolation.

India lead the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs and the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs.

England had won the third Test at Headingley by an innings and 76 runs.

