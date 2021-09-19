Dwayne Bravo's all-round show sinks Mumbai by 20 runs

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first game of the second phase of the IPL which commenced in UAE today. Chennai were 24/4, with Rayudu injured but Ruturaj Gaikwad turned the game with some lusty blows in the end along with Bravo.MI lost the plot when Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya were dismissed in quick succession to leave them at 94/6. Before that, Deepak Chahar had Quinton de Kock out LBW for 17 to give CSK their first breakthrough and followed it with with wicket of Anmolpreet Singh, whom he clean bowled. Shardul Thakur then struck in his first over getting the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.

Opting to bat first, Chennai had the worst possible start when Boult sent Faf du Plessis packing for zero in the very first over of the innings. In the very next over, Adam Milne sent back Moeen Ali to the pavilion after a superb diving catch from Tiwary. Milne also retired-hurt Ambati Rayudu with a nasty short ball that nipped back at him and got the Indian on the forearm.Soon, the situation for Chennai went from bad to worse as Suresh Raina visit at the pitch was ended by Boult in the 3rd over of the innings. In the last over of the powerplay, Adam Milne struck again after Boult caught Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's low pull shot attempt. Mumbai Indians bowlers enjoyed a brilliant 1st powerplay as they restricted Chennai at 24/4 after 6 overs. Gaikwad and Jadeja played innings of 88 and 26 respectively for the Super Kings. Dwayne Bravo also played a useful cameo of 23 runs from just eight balls. For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Adam Milne scalped two wickets each.

