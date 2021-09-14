Ellis can excel for Punjab Kings if given an opportunity: RCB assistant coach

Dubai, Sep 14 Former Tasmanian fast bowler Adam Griffith, who is currently with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore as their assistant coach, has said that he has high hopes from Australian pace bowler Nathan Ellis when he turns out in Punjab Kings' colours in the UAE.

Ellis came into prominence when he picked up a hat-trick on his international debut for Australia during the T20I series against Bangladesh recently.

"I'm just really happy for Nathan. He works as hard as anyone. If he gets an opportunity (in IPL), I think he can do a great job over here (in the UAE). They are different conditions, and they change through the tournament as well because there's going to be a lot of cricket played on those wickets in the IPL and then into the World Cup," Griffith told espncricinfo on Monday.

Griffith said that a couple of years back Ellis was pondering his future sitting in his office at Bellerive Oval in Hobart but the hattrick on debut has turned the tide for the bowler. The RCB assistant coach added that Ellis' slower balls and cutters will be the game-changers if he gets to play in the IPL in UAE.

"So what that will bring into play is the other parts of his game, his slower balls, his change-ups, his cutters. But ultimately a good yorker is a good yorker. And him being the height he is, he can actually get under a batter's swing a little bit better. His margin for error is fractionally more than what a tall guy is. His game will suit the conditions really well."

Ellis has come into the Punjab Kings side as a replacement for fellow Tasmania and Hurricanes fast bowler Riley Meredith who is recovering from a side strain he picked up during the tour of the West Indies.

"He wants them (take wickets)," Griffith said. "And that's half the battle. If you want to be a good death bowler you've got to want to bowl at the death. He wants that ball in his hands. He wants to help the team win the game. It's not about him. It's not about him showing how good he is. He wants to do a job for the 10 other blokes who are out there and again that's a great attribute to have.

"When he tries to bowl a yorker, he'll get hit but he knows that he's got the ability to come back next ball and run in and execute that yorker. He doesn't run away. He's not scared. He backs himself in at all times. And that's one of the keys to his success, that he keeps backing himself," added Griffith.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor