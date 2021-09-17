Ellyse Perry set to return to new-ball role against India women

Mackay, Sep 17 Australian women's team pace bowler Ellyse Perry, who is set to return to her role as new-ball bowler after her career over the past 18 months was hampered by hamstring injury, has termed the forthcoming ODI series against India as an opportunity.

"With Megan Schutt missing for this series, there might be more opportunity there with the new ball, especially initially," said Perry ahead of the ODI series against Indian women's team that begins on Tuesday (September 21).

Perry, who has picked 298 international wickets across 246 Tests, ODIs and T20s, is just one of seven bowlers to have taken 150 wickets in women's ODIs.

She barely bowled during the one-day series against New Zealand in March-April, sending down just six overs in the first two matches as first change. She didn't bowl in the third ODI.

Perry did not play a single ODI in 2020.

The 30-year-old used six months away from cricket to prepare herself to get fit for bowling workload.

She is set to share the new ball as Megan is on leave and Tayla Vlaeminck is out due to workload management.

"Last summer I was grateful just to be back on the park a lot was made of the limited impact I had with the ball, and it's been a really great challenge to continue to evolve and try and improve that.

"Right the way across my career I've always really enjoyed the challenge of trying to get better and evolve my game because I think the game's evolved so much.

"To have such a long period of time over the off-season to (train) in Victoria has been really good … obviously I've still got to perform and translate that back onto the park but I'm looking forward to the summer ahead."

