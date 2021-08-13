Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: England release pacer Saqib Mahmood

Pacer Saqib Mahmood has been released from the Test squad and he will return to Oval Invincibles for their The Hundred match, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Mahmood was added to England Test squad as a cover for the second Test against India.

"Saqib Mahmood has been released from the England Men's Test squad and will return to Oval Invincibles for their The Hundred match against London Spirit on Saturday," ECB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul's unbeaten ton and Rohit Sharma's gutsy 83-knock helped India take the upper hand against England on the opening day of the ongoing second Test here.

At stumps, India's score reads 276/3 with Rahul (127*) and Ajinkya Rahane (1*) currently unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had also played knocks of 83 and 42 respectively to put the hosts onto the back foot.

Resuming the final session at 157/2, Kohli and Rahul mixed caution with aggression and they kept on moving the scoreboard, piling on the pressure on the hosts. Rahul brought up his century in the 78th over of the innings and he along with the skipper kept the hosts at bay.

After winning the toss, Joe Root made no bones about the fact that he wanted to make use of the overcast conditions to put pressure on India. But Rohit and Rahul ensured India has a solid foundation.

( With inputs from ANI )

