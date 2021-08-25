Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test: Anderson, Burns, Hameed shine as hosts take honours (Stumps, Day 1)

After bundling out India for 78, openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that England took the honours on the opening day of the ongoing third Test here at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.

At stumps, England's score reads 120/0 and the hosts have extended their lead to 42 runs. For the Three Lions, Burns (52*) and Hameed (58*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

After bundling out India for 78, England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that their side gets off to a solid start. The duo saw out the first 20 overs and managed to score 48 runs.

Both the batsmen managed to see off the final session and England concluded the opening day with all ten wickets intact, extending the lead to 36.

Earlier, England pacers James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, and Craig Overton hunted in a pack as India was bundled out for 78 in the first innings. Anderson and Overton scalped three wickets each while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran took two wickets each.

Resuming at 56/4 after lunch, India once again got off to a bad start as Rishabh Pant (2) failed to get going and he was sent back to the pavilion by Ollie Robinson. This brought Ravindra Jadeja to the middle. The short ball once again led to the downfall of Rohit Sharma (19) and India were left staring down the barrel at 67/6. Mohammed Shami (0), Ravindra Jadeja (4), Jasprit Bumrah (0), and Mohammed Siraj (3) failed to get going and India was bundled out for 78 inside 41 overs.

Earlier, James Anderson had made the ball talk as he dismissed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the first session of the opening day. Ollie Robinson also struck in the opening session as he removed Ajinkya Rahane (18) on the cusp of lunch break and the visitors were left reeling. At lunch interval, India's score was 56/4 with Rohit (15*) unbeaten at the crease.

Virat Kohli-led India had won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the third Test. India named an unchanged line-up. On the other hand, England made two changes, as the hosts brought in Dawid Malan and Craig Overton in place of Dom Sibley and Mark Wood.

Brief Scores: India 78 all out (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18, James Anderson 3-6); England 120/0 (Haseeb Hameed 58*, Rory Burns 52*, Jasprit Bumrah 0-19).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor