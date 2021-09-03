Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: Banned from Headingley, Jarvo 69 invades pitch at Oval

Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- invaded the pitch again on the second day of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England here at the Kennington Oval on Friday.

The incident took place during the 34th over of the England innings which was being bowled by Umesh Yadav and the match had to be halted for five minutes.

The game meanwhile hangs in balance with the Indian bowlers coming back strongly after the batsmen managed to score just 191 after being sent in by Joe Root. While skipper Virat Kohli hit a 50, it was all-rounder Shardul Thakur who provided some quick runs at the bottom end to take India close to the 200-run mark.

Coming in with the ball, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav looked good on the opening day. Umesh also picked a wicket on the second morning to keep the Indians in the game. But Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow have looked good after settling down as the hosts move closer to India's first innings score.

Earlier, English county Yorkshire had confirmed that pitch invader Jarvo 69 has been banned for life from entering the stadium. Jarvo 69 had invaded the pitch again on the third day of the third Test between India and England. The incident happened after India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed.

"I can confirm any pitch invaders receive life bans from Emerald Headingley. Same would be the case with Jarvis and he would not be allowed to enter the stadium," a Yorkshire spokesperson confirmed toon Saturday.

Jarvis had walked in padded up as a batsman and looked to take strike before the security personnel rushed in and took him off. He had earlier walked in as a fielder of the Indian team in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also requested Daniel Jarvis to stop invading the pitch after the latter walked in to take guard at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket.

( With inputs from ANI )

