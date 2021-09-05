Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: KL Rahul fined for 'showing dissent at Umpire's decision'

India opener KL Rahul has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

"Rahul was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match'," ICC said in a statement.

ICC further said that one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Rahul, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of India's second innings on Saturday, when Rahul showed dissent on being adjudged caught behind the wicket following a DRS review.

"Rahul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing," ICC said.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Mike Burns levelled the charges.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points," ICC said.

Meanwhile, in the match, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara's 153-run stand for the second wicket enabled India to get in a dominant position on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test.

At stumps, India's score read 270/3 -- a lead of 171 runs with seven wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Virat Kohli (22*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) are at the crease.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor