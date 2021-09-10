Eng vs Ind, 5th Test: BCCI and ECB to work towards finding window to reschedule cancelled Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match which was scheduled to be played at Manchester from Friday.

The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," a statement released by the BCCI read.

"The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no compromise on that aspect," the statement added.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester. This had led to Team India's training session for Thursday afternoon being cancelled.

However, there were no COVID-19 related worries in the England camp and Jos Buttler had said everything was fine and the hosts were looking forward to the game.

"We don't know too much about it at the moment. It would be naive to speculate on what's going on. At the moment we're fully expecting the game to go ahead and we're preparing that way so fingers crossed the game will go ahead. Things are fine in our camp and we are looking forward to the game," said Buttler in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

