Eng vs Ind: Anderson joins Lyon in dismissing Kohli seven times in Tests

England pacer James Anderson on Wednesday joined Australia spinner Nathan Lyon in dismissing India skipper Virat Kohli for the maximum number of times in Test cricket.

Anderson dismissed Kohli in the ongoing first innings of the third Test here at Headingley, Leeds, and this was the seventh time that the England pacer got the better of Kohli in the longest format.

On the final delivery of the 11th over, Kohli went for a checked cover-drive, but he only managed to get a thick outside edge and Buttler held on to a simple catch.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has also dismissed Kohli seven times in Test cricket.

In the ongoing Test, Anderson also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of playing most Test matches in a country (94).

Opting to bat first, India got off to the worst start possible as KL Rahul (0) was sent back to the pavilion by James Anderson in the very first over of the innings. The right-handed batsman chased a wide delivery, and he ended up handing a simple catch to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Cheteshwar Pujara (1) had the same fate as he also followed a delivery outside off and India was rocked early, being reduced to 4/2 in the fifth over.

India had named an unchanged line-up. On the other hand, England made two changes, as the hosts brought in Dawid Malan and Craig Overton in place of Dom Sibley and Mark Wood.

( With inputs from ANI )

