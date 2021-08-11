Eng vs Ind: Hosts add Saqib Mahmood in squad as cover, Dom Bess to join Yorkshire

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Saqib Mahmood has been added to the team squad as a cover for the upcoming second Test against India, beginning Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Spinner Dominic Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire as well.

"Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been added to the squad as cover for the second Test against India. Spinner Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire this morning," the ECB said in an official statement.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.

England and India on Wednesday were fined 40 per cent of their match fees and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points each for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Test in Nottingham.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor