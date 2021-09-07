Eng vs Ind: In Test cricket nothing is easy, says Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was elated after his crucial spell on the final day lead visitors to the emphatic 157-run win over England in the fourth Test here at the Kennington Oval on Monday.

Notably, hosts were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 when Jasprit Bumrah produced a glorious spell to give India a real shot at victory. Bumrah (2/67 and 2/27) became the fastest Indian pacer to grab 100 Test wickets, in his 24th game, surpassing Kapil Dev's mark.

Talking about that spell and phase in the match, Bumrah in a post-match press conference on Monday said: "Obviously, it's very important. It was an important phase, I went to him and told him that we should start well and try to create pressure. That was the intent behind it. I am very happy with this result. A lot of effort went into this win. All the bowlers contributed with the bat as well as with the ball, so very happy for them. Hopefully, we will carry the momentum onto the next match."

Reflecting on the team's thought process on bowling on the flat pitch, the pacer added: "See in Test cricket nothing is easy. So even if it's a very good wicket, you have to ball in the right areas and that is the message we want to communicate whenever we are bowling. We had decided even if the wicket is flat our job is to create pressure and maintain that discipline."

"In the first session, we started well we created a lot of pressure in the first hour. So, we realised that obviously this is the flat wicket but our job is to not let the game go away and we wanted to do that. Very happy with the effort that was put in today," he added.

"We are focusing on the things that we can control. Obviously, we as a team are a bunch of individuals who are very happy and fun-loving people. This is how the game of Test cricket goes, sometimes things go your way and sometimes things don't. We always give our best even when the wicket was a little fresh and our score was on the lower side but we didn't lose shape as a team and we didn't think about a lot of things that were said or written," Bumrah said.

India and England will now lock horns in the fifth and final Test at Manchester, set to begin on September 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

