Eng vs Ind: 'Jarvo 69' invades pitch again after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- invaded the pitch again on the third day of the third Test between India and England here on Friday. The incident happened after India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed.

Jarvis walked in padded up as a batsman and looked to take strike before the security personnel rushed in and took him off. He had earlier walked in as a fielder of the Indian team in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Coming back to the game, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli ensured that India displays a spirited fightback on Friday.

At stumps, India's score read 215/2 -- still trailing by 139 runs with eight wickets in hand. For the visitors, Pujara (91*) and Kohli (45*) are at the crease.

Resuming the final session, India did not get off to an ideal start as Rohit (59) was sent back to the pavilion by Ollie Robinson. The right-handed batsman was given out on the field, however, he opted for a review, but the verdict came out to be umpire's call, and hence, Rohit had to walk back to the pavilion.

Skipper Kohli then joined Pujara in the middle and the duo moved the scoreboard slowly and steadily. Both batsmen kept England's attack at bay and in the end, ensured that India enters Day 4 with eight wickets in hand.

