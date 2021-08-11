Eng vs Ind, Lord's Test: BCCI officials to interact with Shastri and team

With the BCCI inviting applications for the position of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) cricket head on Tuesday, rumours have started doing the rounds that current NCA head Rahul Dravid might just be elevated to a bigger role with the senior team in the near future. In fact, there are also talks of current head coach Ravi Shastri not being keen on continuing after the T20 World Cup in the UAE. But sources in the know feel it is too early to talk about this.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI source said that the office-bearers will interact with Shastri and the team during their stay in London during the course of the Lord's Test, and if there is much to the talks of the current head not wanting to continue, there will be discussions around that as well.

"Too early to talk about this, but as you are aware the president, secretary, treasurer, and vice-president are landing in London today. So they will interact with Shastri and the team and discuss various things around the tour and future of Indian cricket. If there is much to the topic of Shastri not looking to continue, it will surely be discussed over the course of the Lord's Test. But I would still say too early," the source said.

Dravid is seen as the front-runner to take over if Shastri does decide to exit. But the former India skipper after the recent Sri Lanka series said he hadn't given the idea of being the full-time coach of the national team much thought.

"I have enjoyed this experience. You know, look, I have not really thought anything far ahead," Dravid said at the virtual post-match press conference after the third and final T20I. "You know, to be honest with you I am happy doing what I am doing. For me, I haven't given any other thought than this tour and getting through this tour."

The BCCI in its invitation for the position of NCA cricket head has said the person will report to the BCCI secretary and will get a two-year contract. The person will supervise 25-30 people and 12 will report directly to the head.

"The Head Cricket NCA will be overall responsible for running all Cricket Coaching programs at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore (NCA). He will be responsible for the preparation, development, and performance of all cricketers attending training at the Academy. He will be singularly responsible for the development of emerging and youth cricketers within the male and female player development programmes who are sent to the NCA.

"The remit may include, but not limited to India A sides, under 23, Under 19, Under 16 team players, as well as state association players who train at the NCA and upgrade skills at the NCA. Head Cricket NCA will work closely with the National Men's and Women's Head Coaches, & Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams -- including, India A, Under 19, Under 23, India Women's teams in the identification of key training and development objectives.

"He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the Senior Men's and Women's Head Coaches. He will assist the National Men's and Women's Selectors- Senior and Junior, as well Coaches and Captains, coaches for India and India Developmental teams - including Under 19, Under 23 teams in spotting talent and developing them," the BCCI invitation said.

( With inputs from ANI )

