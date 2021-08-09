Eng vs Ind: Need guys around Root scoring more runs to take pressure off him, says Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood on Monday admitted that batsmen apart from Joe Root also need to start contributing more to ease off the pressure on the Three Lions skipper.

The first Test between India and England ended as a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.

"Yes, I think we do need to step up. Joe's been phenomenal for the last six months, really. But what we need to do is make sure that the guys that are batting with him are coming to the party as well. We need the guys around Joe scoring some more runs to take the pressure off him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.

"It's one thing which we're talking about in the dressing room constantly. I'm encouraging conversations between the players and the coaches to try and find a solution for this to try and help them get better. We have to address and accept we are not getting those runs so we have to look at why. It's not through lack of effort. It's not a lack of hard work. It's just a case that we have to try and find a formula that works. That's a work in progress at the moment," he added.

Skipper Root scored a century in the second innings of the Trent Bridge Test and it was his first ton on home soil since 2018.

"We need to do something. Ideally, we get the guys scoring runs again and get the confidence back in them. But if that doesn't happen obviously I have to have a look. Does that mean there will be changes? It's something we've got to consider constantly. We have to make sure we've got the right people on the park," said Silverwood.

"Ultimately, if it isn't working I have to take a view on why and how do I change that. I have invested in these guys. I would rather be accused of giving somebody one too many chances than not enough. But at some point I will have to make a decision," he added.

England and India will now lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

( With inputs from ANI )

