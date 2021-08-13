Eng vs Ind: Teammates applaud as centurion KL Rahul returns to dressing room at Lord's

India opener KL Rahul received a rousing welcome when he walked back to the dressing room at the Lord's Cricket Ground after scoring a brilliant century on the opening day of the second Test against England on Thursday.

The Indian players, coaches, and support staff applauded Rahul as he walked back at the end of the day's play and a century has ensured that his name will be etched on the Lord's Honours Board.

"Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 127* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test," BCCI tweeted.

Rahul's unbeaten ton and Rohit Sharma's classy 83-run knock helped India take the opening day honours at the Home of Cricket. While Rohit was not able to get to the three-figure mark, Rahul made it count as India dominated proceedings after starting cautiously.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma said his innings was the "most challenging" knock he has played in the longest format of the game away from home.

"I wouldn't say the best because as long as you are playing there will be a lot of opportunities that you will be having. But yes, certainly challenging, the most challenging innings I have played. I felt very good, I was happy with the way we started off. Unfortunate dismissal but I couldn't have done anything to that," said Rohit while replying to a query from ANI.

Rohit adopted a calm approach and hit the accelerator only in the second session. He smashed 11 fours and one six during his knock.

"That's the challenge of Test cricket, you may have lots of shots in your books but when the conditions are against you, you have to keep talking to yourself and cut down the shots -- unnecessary shots especially with the new ball," said Rohit.

"Once you get the feel of the pitch, once you get the conditions then maybe you can try and play some shots but I think it is important to respect the conditions here. As a batting group, we have done reasonably well right from Australia tour till today, I think batters now understand their role," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

