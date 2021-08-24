Eng vs Ind: There's literally no substitute to hard work, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the third Test against England which gets underway on Wednesday.

The first Test ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game by 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Kohli on Monday shared a video in which the right-handed batsman can be seen sweating it out at the gym ahead of the third Test.

"There's literally no substitute to hard work," Kohli tweeted.

Meanwhile, India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said he is not too bothered about the constant scrutiny around his form in the longest format of the game as people always talk about important players.

"I am happy people are talking about me, I always believe people talk about important people. I am not too concerned about that, it is all about contribution for the team. Cheteshwar and I have been playing for long, we know how to handle pressure and certain situations."

"We are not concerned about them, we are focusing on the team. We just want to contribute for the side, whatever we cannot control, we are not thinking about that," said Rahane while replying to anquery during a virtual press conference.

Talking about the upcoming third Test, Rahane said: "2014 and 2018 is past now, we are not thinking about that. We are not taking it lightly, whatever happened in the last game was special but we have moved on and we are focused on the next Test.

"We are taking it one match at a time, win or lose, it is important to stay in the present. We are confident about our unit, we have been playing some good cricket and it is about staying in the moment and focusing on the next match," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor