England and Australian players to be available for remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE

Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that their players will be participating in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) which will be held in UAE. BCCI informed the IPL franchise about the confirmation from CA and ECB for IPL 2021. As per reports of Cricbuzz, IPL COO Hemang Amin called each franchise on Friday (August 13) to inform them about the decision of the two boards.It now depends on the individual players whether to take part in the remaining matches of IPL 2021 or not. The BCCI official has also told the franchises that the players from both the boards are available till the final match. There are 14 England players and 20 Australians in different franchises for IPL 2021.

"We have got a call from the IPL office and have been informed that the boards have no objection to their players' participation. It is now up to the players," Kasi Viswanathan of Chennai Super Kings told Cricbuzz. "Our Australian and English players (Jason Behrendorff, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali) are available," the CEO of the franchise, which has already reached Dubai with 12 players, said. Punjab Kings' Satish Menon too confirmed receiving the information from the BCCI. "We've been told of the clearance. Now the team manager will contact the players individually," Punjab Kings CEO said. There are 14 English and 20 Australians in different franchises for IPL 2021. The fixture between MI and CSK will also be the opening fixture for IPL 2021 resumption. It will be followed by RCB taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi. In total, 13 games will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The final is scheduled to be held on 15th October.



