England announce 17-member squad for Ashes series, Ben Stokes misses out

England have confirmed a near full-strength squad will travel to Australia for this summer's Ashes series.Stokes and Jofra Archer (elbow) are the two biggest names missing from the 17-player squad that has not seen any players withdraw because of COVID or quarantine concerns. The squad announcement comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board issued a statement last Friday to signal the five-Test Vodafone Ashes series would begin as scheduled in Brisbane on December 8.Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence the spare batsmen and Dom Bess the second spinner to Jack Leach. Stuart Broad, who tore a calf after the first Test against India in August, has also been included subject to proving his fitness in a pre-departure training camp at Loughborough. Ten of the 17-man squad will be embarking on their first Ashes tour to Australia. That number includes Jos Buttler, the vice-captain, who was not selected for the 2017/18 series. All of the squad have been capped at Test level which was something Chris Silverwood, the head coach, prioritised. He has long said that he did not want to take any players to Australia who might have to make their debuts in an Ashes Test match.

"A tour of Australia is the pinnacle as an England Test cricketer," Silverwood said. "I am delighted that all of our available players have committed to the tour. We are looking forward to touring and enjoying the experience of this historic series. "This is why we play and coach to be involved in iconic series like this. More than half of our squad haven't featured in an Ashes tour before, which means we will be fresh and looking to embrace the cricket and the excitement of touring one of the best places in the world. "I believe we have selected a well-balanced squad with options in all areas and a blend of youth and experience. There is real competition for places and a genuine desire to work hard and compete, aiming to create some history. "We are under no illusions about how difficult the task is going to be. Australia have been strong at home in the past, and there is an expectation on them to win this series. However, from our point of view, there is genuine excitement and belief that we can do something special." Both teams are in similar positions in the Test world rankings. For that reason, it should be a compelling series. We can enjoy the build-up to the tour, get out there, and prepare well ahead of the first Test in Brisbane. "A Lions squad will be named next week. That party will shadow the full squad to provide replacements in case of injury or illness as well as providing warm-up opposition in the lead-up to the series. There will be a three-day and four-day practice game before the first Test.

England squad for the Ashes: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.