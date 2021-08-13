England to lock horns with Pakistan in 2 T20Is on Oct 13, 14 in Rawalpindi

The England men's side that will feature in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will visit Pakistan in October for two T20Is.

Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

Eoin Morgan's side, along with Heather Knight's team, will arrive in Islamabad on October 9 and while the men's squad will depart for Dubai on October 15, England women will stay back for the three ODIs to be played on October 17, 19 and 21 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

"We are delighted to welcome both the England men's team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women's team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

"Both are additional tours with England men's side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures," he added.

Both Morgan and Knight's sides are 50-over world champions. England men are ranked No.1 in ICC T20I Team Rankings and England women are second -- just five points behind ICC Women's T20 World Cup winners Australia.

The matches were earlier scheduled to take place at the National Stadium, Karachi, on October 14 and 15, but have been rescheduled due to operational and logistical reasons.

( With inputs from ANI )

