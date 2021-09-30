England to tour Netherlands in June 2022 for three-match ODI series

England men will play three one-day internationals in the Netherlands in June 2022.The games will take place on 17, 19 and 22 June at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The matches will form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League - the qualification tournament for the 2023 50-over World Cup in India - with champions England currently top of the standings, and Netherlands bottom.

England have won all three of their previous ODIs against the Netherlands, but lost to them in the 2009 and 2014 Twenty20 World Cup. The tour will happen when New Zealand will be in England for a Test series. The ODI matches will be played between the second and third Test. Apart from playing in the Netherlands, England will host New Zealand and a limited-overs series against India. There's also the likelihood of playing the postponed Manchester Test as well while South Africa will travel for a full series which will run till mid-September.

