England to tour Pakistan in October for T20s before Twenty20 World Cup

England will play a two-match Twenty20 cricket series in Pakistan before both teams leave for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October. Pakistan Cricket Board, on Friday (August 13), announced that the England men's team will take on the home side in two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi in October. The England women's team will also play two T20Is and three ODIs against the Pakistan women's team during the same month at the same venue. The England men and women's teams will arrive in Islamabad on October 9. Subsequently, the touring sides will play the T20Is on October 13 and 14, with the matches being held as double-headers.

After the completion of the T20I series, the England men's squad will leave for Dubai on October 15.However, the England women's side will stay back and partake in three ODIs on October 17,19 and 21 respectively. This will be England senior team's (men or women) first tour to Pakistan since 2005-06. Incidentally, the matches were initially scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on October 14 and 15, but had to be rescheduled as a result of "operational and logistical reasons." "We are delighted to welcome both the England men's team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women's team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time. Both are additional tours with England men's side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.