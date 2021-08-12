England vs India, 2nd Test: England to bowl first, Ishant Sharma replaces Shardul Thakur

England won the toss and opted to field first in the second test. India has gone in with one change, Ishant Sharma replaces Shardul Thakur. Ashwin, who was dropped from the playing XI in the drawn opening game in Nottingham because of Ravindra Jadeja’s superior skills with the willow, finds no place in the playing XI.

Three changes for England! Mark Wood, Moeen Ali and Haseeb Hameed come in the playing XI. James Anderson is also fit and will take the field for the hosts in this second Test. Moeen has played only white-ball cricket, however, since his last Test appearance against India in Chennai in February when he took eight wickets and hit a second-innings 43 in a losing cause but dismissed Kohli twice in that match. Against India at home, off-spinner Moeen has taken 31 wickets in seven Tests during 2014 and 2018 series wins for England